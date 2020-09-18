Set back from the north side of Wagner Avenue and just a block away from the historic Fleischmanns Village Park, where baseball great Honus Wagner once played, sits a one-and-a-half story wood-frame building with clapboard siding, one of the village’s oldest and most historic buildings.
Built in 1920, the B’nai Israel synagogue is laid out simply: a small vestibule, a community room and a sanctuary, with pristine white walls starkly divided into narrow rectangles by dark wooden applied battens, arching upward to support a broad gable roof — a design more typical of Episcopal churches than a synagogue, according to congregation president Gil Rubin.
Positioned against the far wall of the sanctuary and surrounded by pews on three sides is the ark, a large ornate chamber carved from golden oak that is used to house the congregation’s five Torah scrolls. The rear third of the sanctuary was partitioned off into a community room in the 1940s, which was used for social gatherings and Hebrew school, according to Rubin.
The congregation was founded in 1918 by a small group of farmers and merchants who had previously held religious services and studies in their homes, Rubin said. The seven founding families are commemorated with a plaque in the sanctuary bearing their names and a series of framed embroidered Torah covers hanging in the community room on either side of the sanctuary entrance.
In September 1918, the founders purchased a plot of land for $1 from J. J. Samth, proprietor of the Mountain Casino. Construction began in May 1920 by Crosby and Kelly, who also built the village’s historic Skene Memorial Library.
In 1919, a “lavish local fundraising gala” at the Mountain Casino drew more than a thousand guests and raised more than $3,500 for construction of the synagogue. The event, organized by a group of mostly women, was reported in the Aug. 15, 1919, edition of the Catskill Mountain News as the “best ever in the memory of the inhabitants.”
By the time the bylaws were adopted in October 1920, the congregation had swelled to 85 local members. The synagogue largely served the Fleischmanns summer population, but held daily services year-round for its full-time residents as well, according to Rubin.
The congregation was founded as modern Orthodox, Rubin said, but has since transitioned to conservative egalitarian, meaning that men and women can sit together in the sanctuary and women are held in equal regard to men.
In recent years, the synagogue has operated seasonally, from June until Sukkot in October, but has continued hosting services throughout the coronavirus pandemic, switching to virtual broadcasts from the sanctuary to a gradual mix of in-person and virtual attendance as gathering restrictions were lifted.
Throughout the year, congregants participate in women’s groups, a men’s golf club, movie nights, potluck meals and study nights, Rubin said. Also notable are family-hosted Hanukkah parties and the annual lighting of a menorah in Margaretville.
At the time of the congregation’s incorporation, Fleischmanns was a thriving and prosperous tourist village, home to more than 100 hotels in its heyday, according to documents filed by the congregation during its 2002 application for placement on the National Register of Historic Places. Jewish merchants operated more than 20 businesses throughout the village, including four grocery stores, three dairy stores, two kosher butchers, two drug stores, two newspapers and several law offices.
Fleischmanns was one of numerous resort villages to pop up throughout the Catskills in the 19th and 20th centuries, and Congregation B’nai Israel is one of dozens of small synagogues to accompany them.
The earliest Jewish settlers in the Catskills, a mix of farmers, merchants and traders, date back 200 years before the congregation’s founding, according to Diane Galusha, president of the Middletown Historical Society.
Farms were available at “bargain prices” to the newly arrived Jews, most of whom were escaping poverty and pogroms, according to the National Historic Register application, but most of the land had “already been exhausted” and was used primarily for dairy and poultry farming. Farmers took in summer boarders to supplement their income and some constructed hotels and bungalow colonies on their farms, which soon turned to full-time resorts.
“Another wave of immigrants happened just before and following World War II, and consisted of Holocaust survivors and refugees who found a measure of peace in these mountains,” Galusha said.
The congregation now boasts a membership of 180, consisting of summer vacationers, second homeowners and full-time residents from Andes to Shandaken, Rubin said.
Services are held Fridays, Saturdays and on the upcoming High Holy Days: the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah, which is followed by 10 days of reflection and repentance; and Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.
Rosh Hashanah is a “happy and joyous time” during which practitioners of the faith “pray to be inscribed in the Book of Life” and wish each other l’shana tovah, meaning “for a good year,” said Debra Rubin, Gil’s wife.
The new year is also observed by the sounding of the shofar, a sacred instrument made from a ram’s horn. More than a tradition, the daily morning blowing of the shofar during Rosh Hashanah is actually a mitzvah, or commandment.
At B’nai Israel, Gil leads the services and Debra blows shofar.
“I don’t do it because I have to,” Debra said. “I do it because it makes me happy.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.