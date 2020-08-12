The Cooperstown Artisans Festival has been canceled for 2020.
The Labor Day weekend event, which is run by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce and held on Otsego County property at 197 Main St. in Cooperstown, was scheduled to be held Sept. 5 and 6, its fourth run in its current form.
The revived event took root from the long-time Artisan Festival, which was presented by the Leatherstocking Brush and Palette Club, from 1966 through 2013. Matt Hazzard, then executive director of the chamber, brought the event to the chamber in 2017.
"We just couldn't figure out a way to do it safely, and within the state guidelines for gatherings," current Executive Director Tara Burke told The Daily Star on Wednesday, Aug. 13. "The real sticking point was the state limit for 50 people at a gathering.
"We just couldn't make it work with the entrances and exits," she said. "And we typically have about 50 vendors, so you are already at your limit before anybody shows up."
Burke, who took over for Hazzard in 2019, embraced Artisans Festival as a showcase for the chamber. She cited the strength of artisans and the desire to make it the chamber's centerpiece end of summer, start of fall event when she and the chamber canceled Cooptoberfest, an October day-night event that evolved out of the traditional Pumpkinfest.
Burke said the 2020 cancellation reinforces her desire for the event to continue as the chamber's centerpiece event.
"We love doing this event," she said. "It is a great community event. We love the artisan community and we want to work with them, but we also want to be able to do it safely, so we just decided to do it next year."
Burke said the cancellation is tough on her because she knows how tough it is on the artisans.
"We really want to provide this event for the artisan community," she said. "I don't know if people know this, but the artisan community is suffering, too, because most of their events are canceled. We really want to give them a venue, but we know we have to do it safely.
"In the end, we just couldn't do it safely this year," she said.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.