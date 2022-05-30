Chamber Connections: Summer should be a time to come together

This past weekend, Otsego County entered the unofficial summer calendar.
Memorial Day weekend brought the annual parade in Oneonta, the annual Hall of Fame Classic game in Cooperstown, the move-out of area college students and the initial move-in of youth baseball teams from across the country. Even if you didn’t hear the bell, it’s recess!
My wife Diana and I celebrated our 20th wedding anniversary by driving from Oneonta to Delhi on Route 28. We then took back roads to Franklin Mountain and then north past Cooperstown and the lake before returning home. For many readers that may seem a bit low-key, but I must remind you that we are old and we have been away for nearly a decade. This was a bucket list event for us upon returning to the area.
More summer fun lies ahead, with picnics and fireworks, ball games and outdoor concerts. As we all revel in our favorite season, I would ask that everyone take a moment to reflect on area citizens who are not normally featured in the chamber of commerce brochure. Recent events have forced us all to realize that not all Americans have been able to celebrate this beginning of summer in joyous and festive ways. We have had multiple national tragedies. We are just escaping a worldwide pandemic that took more than 1 million Americans from their loved ones. In Otsego County, we are well aware of the less fortunate among us. The hungry. The homeless. The neighbors who are struggling with health or finances. I know some of them. So do you.
My request (have you noticed that my columns usually come with requests?) is that you make sure you do what you can to ensure that the less fortunate among us have a summer to remember as well this year. The Oneonta Rotary Club has set a goal to perform 100 Random Acts of Kindness this summer to celebrate its 100 years of service to this community. We have decided to invite someone we barely know over to dinner. Work at a local church, food bank, or service club project. Mow someone’s yard. Carry their grocery bag for them. Wash someone’s car for them. Take a family on a picnic or throw a neighborhood block party. We are looking to capitalize the C in community. We can do it. I know we can.
If we all do our part to extend a hand to others, a hand of camaraderie and concern, then the summer of 2022 can be remembered as the Reunion Summer where this area came together and rediscovered each other. The summer we put aside our differences, for each other’s health, well-being and sanity. I could use a little more of all three. Who out there wants to join me?
Sean Lewis is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
