Chamber Connections: This place is truly special

As the new president and CEO of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, I have met a lot of people throughout the county over the past few months. Inevitably, most say “Welcome to our area” or some similar sentiment. I always thank them for their gracious welcome, but I do tell them, “We have lived here before.” It is true and also very important.
My family and I lived and worked here for nearly five years between early 2011 and late 2015. This region of the country was by far our favorite and was one of the deciding factors involved in our return. The thing is, this is an extraordinary place, and many who were born and raised here may not realize that fact. When you see the same hills, rivers, fields, streams, meadows and storefronts your entire life, you begin to take them for granted. It is human nature. And you are not alone.
People I have had the honor to work with over the years have looked at the mighty Mississippi River nearly every day of their lives and not given it much thought. Others have called the rolling hills of Kentucky home, but the stately horse farms and old tobacco barns have always been there, no big deal. The flatlands of Southeastern Texas offer sweeping vistas where you can see the storms in the distance hours before they arrive. Locals are just hoping for rain.
So why did we come back here? Look around. I mean take the time and really look at where you call home. We are nestled in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains, one of nature’s most beautiful scenes. Gorgeous vistas, clean rivers, streams and lakes dot the map. Into golf? We have great courses within a few minutes’ drive of anywhere in the county. Camping or hiking? Some of the best trails and woodlands anywhere in the world. Skiing? Got it. Fishing, canoeing? In spades.
Nature is not the only thing on the menu. We have a thriving arts community here. Foothills is a fantastic facility right here in Oneonta. Cooperstown’s Glimmerglass Festival is a treasure. And how many places boast their own world-class brewery as we have with Ommegang? Or a worldwide brand name like Chobani offering good employment opportunities and fantastic yogurt? I have been told that Oneonta is the smallest city in America to have its own symphony with The Catskill Symphony Orchestra. We host two four-year higher learning institutions in Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta that bring thousands of students here to keep us all young. And they bring a significant economic impact with them on move-in day.
And of course, Cooperstown offers the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, which is one of the largest and most historic tourist attractions in the northeastern United States. The Hall of Fame sustains many area businesses on its coattails (jersey tails?) including shops, restaurants, taverns, hospitality operations and, of course, the summer baseball camps throughout the county. The economic ripple effect of this institution cannot be understated, but somehow people complain about the crowds and the traffic.
In previous columns I have asked that you join me in efforts to revitalize the local community through growth, innovation and commitment to action. But today, what I request is much simpler. If you want to know why my family and I moved back, take a few minutes and look around. Breathe in the breezes of early spring. Watch the leaves emerge from the trees. Walk in the woods and realize the beauty that surrounds us. Look at the marvels we all share together and do it today. There will be time to stress about upcoming traffic tomorrow.
Sean Lewis is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
