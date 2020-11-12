Chamber honors retiring senator, three businesses in virtual ceremony

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards dinner Thursday, Nov. 12, as a virtual event via Zoom.
Titled, "#TogetherWeThrive," the reception honored retiring state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, with the Eugene Bettiol Jr. Citizen of the Year Award; Custom Electronics as the NBT Bank Business of the Year; Theresa’s Emporium as the Key Bank Small Business of the Year; and Pathfinder Produce and the Mobile Market, a micro-business of Pathfinder Village, Inc. with the Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield Breakthrough Award.
Al Rubin from A&D Transport presented the Citizen of the Year Award lauding Seward, an Otsego County native, for his 36 years in the State Senate.
Eve Wan de Wal, regional president of Excellus Blue Cross and Blue Shield, presented the Breakthrough Award to Pathfinder Village in Edmeston for developing a business that employs many of its residents and delivers produce to county residents throughout the northwest part of Otsego County, many of whom live in food deserts.
Pathfinder CEO Paul Landers accepted the award and thanked Seward, who was a founding board member at Pathfinder, which schools and houses people with Down Syndrome.
Custom Electronic, a manufacturing company in Oneonta's West End, was praised for expanding and adding jobs in 2020. Theresa Emporium was praised for being an anchor business on Oneonta's Main Street.
The chamber also announced a special program Thursday designed to help area restaurants.
"New this year, we are kicking off an eat local restaurant week," Otsego County Chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan said. "We will be hosting this week starting this Saturday, Nov. 14th, through Saturday, Nov. 21st, for both take and dine in."
