Local health officials joined an online seminar hosted Wednesday, Sept. 16, by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce to discuss the local impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Charles Hyman, senior attending physician of Bassett Healthcare’s division of infectious diseases, provided an overview of individual tests available to detect the presence of the virus, either through its antigens or nucleic acid.
Infected individuals are typically asymptomatic until three days after the initial exposure and only begin showing symptoms around the fourth or fifth day, according to Hyman, but the majority of secondary infections occur within the first week of initial exposure.
“I think this is one of the most important reasons people should wear a mask,” he said. “Where masks have been consistently worn consistently, the number of cases goes down.”
Contending with the coronavirus amid the upcoming flu season will be “quite challenging,” Hyman said, suggesting that wearing a mask could be helpful in preventing the spread of influenza as well.
Antibody testing, which detects the response of the immune system to the presence of the virus, can be conducted starting during the second week of infection, Hyman said. Antibodies wane over time, and there are well-documented cases of reinfection with a different strain of the virus.
“Antibodies show whether the body has been exposed and responded to the virus,” he said. “It does not reflect immunity or protection from reinfection.”
Antibody testing is most helpful for epidemiology, Hyman said. A study conducted locally by Bassett officials found that about 4% of the Otsego County community had been exposed to the virus at least once.
“We have been relatively spared from infection as compared to other communities,” Hyman said. “It’s also shown us that this virus is regionally dependent.”
By the third week of infection, the virus is no longer viable, and even if an individual tests positive during the third week of infection, they are likely not contagious, Hyman said.
Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond discussed the department’s response to local infections, particularly at SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College.
The first two SUNY Oneonta cases emerged Aug. 25, she said, at which time Otsego County had recorded 117 total positive cases since March.
The most recent data indicates 686 cases associated with the SUNY Oneonta outbreak, including both students and their non-student contacts, Bond said. Hartwick College currently has 16 cases, and eight cases so far have been associated with a small gathering of high school students over the summer. Twenty-one cases reported since the onset of recent local outbreak were not associated with either college or the high school gathering.
“Twenty-one in about four weeks is about what we’ve seen in the past four months. We may see a little uptick, but it doesn't seem to be related to the Oneonta community; it’s more spread out,” Bond said. “This has shown that wearing masks has truly made a difference in community spread. You never know who’s going to be infected and when, so protect yourself at all times.”
City health officer Dr. Diane Georgeson explained local efforts in wastewater and pool testing.
Wastewater testing, which demonstrates the prevalence of viral infections in communities, has been used for decades by public health officials, most notably to detect the presence of polio, according to Georgeson.
“Clearly this is an evolving technology,” she said. “There’s still a lot we don’t know.”
About half of COVID-infected individuals will shed viral fragments through their gastrointestinal tracts, Georgeson said. Wastewater is tested for the presence and amount of viral particles, which are not thought to be themselves infectious.
A Yale University study has shown that wastewater testing can be used to predict outbreaks by detecting viral RNA particles four to seven days before individual cases are confirmed.
The city has been collecting wastewater samples every hour in a 24-hour period twice weekly to be sent to Syracuse for analysis, Georgeson said. Both colleges have implemented their own wastewater tests to determine the on-campus presence of the virus by residence hall.
Significant levels of the virus detected in wastewater can be an indicator to begin pooled saliva testing, which allows for a larger group of individuals to be testing more quickly, Georgeson said.
Portions of individually collected saliva samples are tested together, she explained, and if the virus is detected, the preserved portions of individual samples are retested on their own.
“There’s a lot more to be learned about this, and we’re still learning,” Georgeson said. “We’re hoping to continue using this analysis as we move forward.”
“This is new to all of us,” Hyman said. “This is going to be around for a while, so we’re all going to have to learn how to live with it. We’re going to have to be willing to experiment with different measures to help us resume some level of normalcy. Nobody has all the answers. It’s going to be a lot of trial and error.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
