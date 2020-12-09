Chamber leader Heegan to leave; interim named

The president and CEO of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will leave her office later this month.
Barbara Ann Heegan announced late Wednesday that she had informed the chamber's Board of Directors this week of her resignation, effective Monday, Dec. 28.
Heegan said in an email to The Daily Star she will move closer to family and continue her career in a new executive position.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the past years eight years as your CEO and proud of the work we accomplished together as a strong business community to advance our mission," she said in the email. "I am confident in the strength of this Chamber and proud to be transitioning our work to a great new leader."
Heegan said the board has appointed Alan Rubin as interim president and CEO, effective Dec. 29.
"Alan has a tremendous success record serving as Chamber Board Chair the past two consecutive years and has assisted with numerous Chamber projects, summits, programming and staying laser focused on growing our economy," Heegan said.
She said Joan Fox will be the new board chair.
"I value and thank each member for your loyalty and working hard in support of business to ensure the Otsego County Chamber remains a strong business champion," Heegan said.
