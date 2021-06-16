Chamber plans tourney for new Neahwa Park pickleball courts

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is in a pickle.
The group announced its inaugural pickleball tournament, presented in partnership with the Oneonta YMCA, in late May. The event, happening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26 (with a rain date of June 27), will take place on Neahwa Park’s new pickleball courts and include men’s, women’s, mixed and open class divisions, grouped according to ability and age.
Kathryn Dailey, director of events and member services with the chamber, said that while the tournament will function as a chamber fundraiser, it aims also to highlight the city’s courts and the sport.
“It’s happening for a couple of reasons,” Dailey said. “It’s a really fun game that almost anybody can play; you don’t have to be a real athlete. It’s a combination of tennis and ping-pong and racquetball. You have to have the courts … and the city of Oneonta Parks Commission just made these brand-new courts. They took two tennis courts in Neahwa and turned them into eight pickleball courts, so they’re small spaces, so even if you’re older and not very mobile, the ball will come into arm’s reach.
“It started in the ‘80s,” Dailey continued. “Two guys started playing it and they named it pickle because their dog’s name was Pickle ... and it just exploded from there. Now, there are national competitions and it’s big all around the country in pockets, but the real appeal is that anybody can play it — middle-aged or older people — and it gets people out and moving. A lot of people play inside in winter — over in Andes, there’s a whole group there, and there was a group at SUNY Oneonta before it closed for the pandemic — so it’s an activity for inside and outside and it’s played with a whiffle ball. We wanted to highlight the fact that this is a good way to get a little exercise and get together with friends, but even during COVID, you’re far enough away.”
Dailey said organizers are also hoping the tournament helps boost downtown businesses.
“We do a golf tournament every year, so our thought was to do another (fundraiser), something in spring, that would get people outside … and tie it in with downtown being closed for dining, so people could play in the morning then go up and have a nice lunch on Main Street and shop, and that certainly ties in with our mission of helping local businesses.”
Planning for the tournament, Dailey said, began in late April, with the Oneonta YMCA and other area groups expressing immediate enthusiasm. Dailey said the chamber intends to make the tournament an annual event.
“The Y is helping us with it, and they’re very excited, because they have a group that plays there in the winter,” she said. “And people are calling and sending messages and we’ve got some teams signed up. We’d like to encourage people to come down and watch, even if they’re not in it. Because of COVID, there are still lots of rules at the park, but people can bring their own chairs, put them around the court and get the excitement of the game.
“We have one team signed up from Delhi and someone from an Andes group, so people are coming from outside Oneonta,” Dailey continued. “If somebody has played this game, they’re rabid about it and avid fans.”
According to a press release, “the YMCA professionals will be making the brackets, based on sex, age and rating by the USAPA.” Participants should self-rank at usapickleball.org and sign up for the tournament at otsegocc.com, under the “upcoming events” tab. The release notes that “once registered, the tournament director will reach out (with) questions or updates.”
