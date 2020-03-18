In the wake of limited business hours and services and stay-at-home advisories amid coronavirus fears, local chamber of commerce officials are emphasizing the importance of continuing to support local businesses.
Barbara Ann Heegan, president and CEO of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, said she sent an email encouraging chamber members to support each other by buying gift cards and ordering from online shops, if possible.
“When all of these businesses reopen, it would be good to write positive reviews on Yelp and social media to encourage business from future patrons,” Heegan said. “We’re encouraging people to shop local and support local businesses whenever they can.”
Ray Pucci, director of the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber compiled resources for small business owners on its website.
“The very least we can do is try to get good, accurate information to our businesses,” he said. “This is all still evolving.”
Pucci said the Delaware County chamber partnered with the MARK Project and other local chambers to create a central site where local residents can find which restaurants and businesses are offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup services.
Sisboomyum.com features website links, hours and menus to promote participating local establishments, which are multiplying by the day, Pucci said.
The chamber expects to announce details of a series of livestreamed seminars and presentations designed to “make sure businesses understand the need to have websites and a social media presence,” Pucci said.
“We’re still focusing on tourism and letting folks know what’s out there,” Pucci said. “We’ve been in contact with several venues about creating video previews about what happens at these places so folks will have a better idea when they reopen.”
Valerie Jackson, owner of Gilbertsville Value Way, said she is working with local meat and dairy producers to expand the local offerings in her store, and offering local restaurants shelf space to sell prepared meals or extra products while dine-in eating remains banned by the state.
“This weekend was very busy,” she said. “Summer is our busiest season, and this could’ve been a summer weekend.”
Despite the influx of customers, Jackson said many remained respectful and didn’t “panic-buy” anything or single-handedly clear out her stock.
“In smaller communities, people tend to be more modest,” she said, adding that “the smaller stores tend to have things others might run out of, so people shouldn’t forget about them.”
Jackson said she was impressed by the generosity and compassion exhibited by local residents offering to share supplies or run errands for those unable to.
“The generosity, the creativity and the innovative thinking of businesses and people in our region never ceases to impress me,” Pucci said. “It’s amazing, but not surprising. It’s who we are.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
