Variable groundwater at the new Delaware County Department of Public Works building site in Bloomville has led to a change order in the design.
The Delaware County Board of Supervisors approved an additional $555,855 for the project during its March 23, meeting. Public Works Commissioner Sue McIntyre said in order to respond to the variable groundwater, the building's finished floor had to be raised 18 inches and footer drains had to be placed along the base of the foundation.
According to the resolution, the cost to raise the finished floor, install a perimeter drain system and install a new trench drain by the salt shed is $505,487. In addition, 8-inch drainage pipes will be installed to the west of the building at a cost of $28,843 and 8-inch drainage pipes will be installed from the dry detention basin to a storm manhole at a cost of $21,525. The changes increased the building cost from $14.9 million to $15.5 million.
The building in Bloomville, which is behind the Kortright Town Hall on state Route 10, will house two patrols and the sign and guide rail manufacturing departments. It is one of three buildings the DPW is building in the county to house its personnel and equipment. A building in Delhi will house the county's Department of Public Works and the Planning Department administration staff. A building in Walton will house the maintenance garage for large diesel trucks, while light trucks will be maintained in the former Wickham Sales and Service building in Delhi.
McIntyre said the building in Delhi "is really taking shape," and she anticipates it to be completed by late summer or early fall. The other two buildings, however, are experiencing supply chain issues and it could be late spring 2023 before they are completed, she said. The Delhi building is being built from the ground up, while the other two buildings are pre-engineered buildings, she said.
During the meeting, the board also voted to approve a $630,000 bid for the replacement of a bridge on Dug Road over Cold Spring Creek in the town of Deposit. The cost of the bridge will be reimbursed through the BridgeNY program, McIntyre said.
The board also unanimously passed a resolution to celebrate National Public Health Week from April 4 through 10 and voted to support the United States Semiquincentennial and festivities in Delaware County leading up to July 4, 2026.
After some discussion, the board unanimously approved a resolution calling for support of the Catskill Veterans Outreach Center in Stamford. Hamden Town Supervisor Wayne Marshfield said that during the Social Services Committee meeting on Monday, concerns were raised over tension between the village and the center were raised. He said the facility houses 15 homeless veterans and there are 19 rooms in the building. He said the Utica Center for Development, the parent company of the outreach center, wants to buy the building from the Catskill Watershed Corp., but the CWC is in litigation with the village over permit and code issues.
Davenport Town Supervisor Dennis Valente said the center helped one of his neighbors who needed help and he "wholeheartedly" supported the resolution. Stamford Town Supervisor John Kosier said the town building inspector toured the site and said all of the code issues were fixed. Harpersfield Town Supervisor Jim Eisel and Walton Town Supervisor Joe Cetta also voiced their support during the meeting.
After a closed-door session to discuss personnel and the potential sale of a piece of county property, the board voted 18-1 to change its official Republican newspaper from The Reporter, a Delhi weekly, to the Hancock Herald, also a weekly paper. Andes Town Supervisor Wayland "Bud" Gladstone voted no to the resolution.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
