Charges against an Otego man accused of several felonies and other related charges were dismissed in Oneonta City Court on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
According to court paperwork, nine charges against Christopher J. Little, 58, of Otego, were dismissed. The charges were as follows: felony criminal contempt and second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor count of criminals obstruction of breathing on Sept. 4, 2019; felony and misdemeanor criminal contempt charges and a second-degree harassment violation on Dec. 10, 2019; and a second-degree burglary and two felony criminal contempt charges on July 9, 2020.
Little pleaded guilty to a violation of disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.