Charlotte Valley names new school superintendent

A Charlotte Valley Central School alumnus was hired as the district's new superintendent during the May 5, school board meeting.
Eric Whipple, a 2001 graduate, will assume his new role on July 1. Until then, he will finish out the school year as the principal of the Joseph B. Radez Elementary School in Richmondville. He said he will also be meeting with current Superintendent James Harter, who is retiring, and the board of education to learn more about the workings of the district, so a system is in place when he starts.
Whipple's father, Ron Whipple, was also superintendent at the district while he was growing up, he said.
"Charlotte Valley is my home district," he said. "I currently reside in Davenport and my kids go to school there. It has always been a special place in my heart. I'm honored and humbled to ear the board of education's trust to help lead Charlotte Valley's faculty, staff and students. I will help faculty to pursue their mission of supporting students."
After graduating from CV, Whipple said he received an elementary education degree from SUNY Oswego and was a second and fourth grade teacher at Delaware Academy and Central School at Delhi for a few years. He received his master's degree from SUNY Oneonta and his school district administration certification from SUNY Stony Brook. He was the K-12 principal at the Jefferson Central School District before he became the principal at Radez Elementary School. He also served on the CVCS board of education from 2005-07 and is a board member of the Catskill Mountain Education Center.
"I always had a desire to work in education as I love to work with students," he said. "I love being around children. Every student deserves a champion in their corner."
He said he would encourage others to become educators if that's what they want to do. "It's a profession that provides you with a sense of accomplishment when you see someone else succeed," he said.
He said his goal for the district is to improve on the level of opportunities for students whether it is instructional or enrichment, to be involved with students, faculty and staff, and execute the district's mission, which is to "empower students today to conquer the challenges of tomorrow."
In a media release, Board of Education President Rebecca Garrison, said the board is “very excited to have Eric Whipple as our new superintendent. Being an alumni, his children attending Charlotte Valley, and his time invested in our school and community, I feel that Eric will be an excellent fit for our team.”
