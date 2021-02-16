COVID-19 deaths in Chenango County have reached 50.
"Our office confirmed another COVID19 related death last week," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said Tuesday. "The most recent fatality brings our total to 50. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased."
There were 75 active cases, the release said, with 19 people hospitalized and 247 under active quarantine.
There have been 2,327 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began.
