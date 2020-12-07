Chenango County reported two more residents have died from COVID complications since Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 13.
"Each loss in this pandemic brings into stark focus its reality and severity. Our deepest sympathies are with the families and friends of the deceased," officials said in a media release. "We all must see these increases in cases and losses as a call to do better. We all must continue to follow best practices and make good decisions to protect ourselves and those around us."
There were 42 new cases in Chenango County since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began to 724. There are 87 active cases and five people hospitalized. There are 405 people in quarantine and 618 people have recovered.
