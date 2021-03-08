NORWICH — The police reform and reinvention collaborative plan drafted by the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office was unanimously approved and adopted by the Chenango County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting Monday, March 8.
The plan was drafted in accordance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 203, which requires each municipality with a police agency to form a committee to review its policing policies and procedures in order to draft a plan to be submitted to the state no later than April 1.
The document had been emailed to the supervisors a few days prior to the Monday meeting and was not included in the paperwork provided to each supervisor at the beginning of the meeting, according to R.C. Woodford, board clerk.
The document was not immediately available on the sheriff’s or county websites.
Preston Town Supervisor Pete Flanagan asked Chenango County Sheriff Ernie Cutting Jr. if he found the goals outlined in the executive order to be “practical and easy to accomplish.”
“I think the goals are easy,” Cutting said. “Overall, being an accredited agency and being reaccredited five times — so, being accredited for 25 years — we’re open to change, so when there’s best practices, we’ve adopted those best practices. That’s what’s made it very easy for us.”
Cutting said his department added training sessions to “help meet some of the topics that were brought up by the public.”
“Much of that we’ve had,” Cutting said of the trainings, noting a recent training session on implicit bias and diversity and an upcoming session on de-escalation. “Throughout 2021, we’ll meet all the goals.”
Cutting told the board that his department distributed more than 300 surveys to community members, including on the department website and its Facebook page, and received about 275 responses digitally and by mail.
“All those responses are in the plan. Every response we received is in here: good, bad or indifferent, they’re part of the plan,” Cutting said. “We covered a lot of ground.”
The board unanimously passed a separate resolution “emphasizing the unfunded mandate status” of the executive order.
“While the objectives and processes of Executive Order 203 are praiseworthy; it is noted that like many mandates imposed by the State of New York, the mandate provides no aid towards its implementation; but in fact carries the penalty of discontinuation of all state aid for non-compliance,” the resolution read.
“The funding for all of this came from my budget,” Cutting said. “To put this together, have it printed, all the man hours it took to research and do a lot of this and put a lot of this together — that was done through my budget. The training will be done through my budget. There was no funding from any other source outside the county tax dollars.”
Asked if he expected complying with his department’s own plan to be an ongoing expense, Cutting said, “I think after the county adopts it and after the paperwork is filed with the state, that’s where it ends.”
“It’s a changing world, and if there’s something better that comes along that we need to do, we’re certainly going to look at that and find a way to do it,” he said.
A certified copy of the resolution will be forwarded to the offices of state Sens. Fred Akshar, R-Endwell, and Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, as well as Assemblyman Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, and Assemblyman John Lemondes, R-Lafayette.
“I’d like to commend the sheriff and his staff for compiling this reform report,” said James McNeil, who represents Wards 1, 2 and 3 of the city of Norwich. “My big concern is that the state police do not have to go through this procedure.”
Cutting clarified that all state law enforcement agencies — police, environmental conservation, forest rangers and university police — are exempt from the mandate.
“I don’t know why we shouldn’t ask the state why the state police and all their other organizations don’t have to go through the same rigamarole that we have to go through,” Lincklaen Town Supervisor Wayne Outwater said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
