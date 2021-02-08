The Chenango County Board of Supervisors at its Monday, Feb. 8, meeting, discussed adopting a state pledge to “reduce greenhouse gas emissions, build resiliency to the impacts of climate change” and “support a green innovation economy” before voting to continue discussions.
The New York state Climate Smart Communities pledge was proposed by the county Planning and Economic Development Committee in an effort to “reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to a changing climate,” according to the resolution.
In adopting the resolution and taking the pledge, the board would have signed onto the beliefs that “climate change poses a real and increasing threat to our local and global environments and is primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels” and that “the scale of greenhouse gas emissions reductions required for climate stabilization will require sustained and substantial effort.”
“The effects of climate change will endanger our infrastructure, economy, and livelihoods; harm our farms, orchards, and ecological communities, including native fish and wildlife populations; spread invasive species and exotic diseases; reduce drinking water supplies and recreational opportunities; and pose health threats to our citizens,” reads the resolution.
The Climate Smart Communities initiative is administered by the Department of Environmental Conservation and jointly sponsored by the New York Energy Research and Development Authority, the New York Power Authority and the departments of public service, state, transportation, and health.
In addition to providing resources and networking opportunities with other certified communities, participation in CSC opens grant funding opportunities for climate change mitigation and adaptation projects through the DEC and reduces the cost of clean vehicles and associated charging and fueling stations through the DEC Municipal Zero Emission Vehicle Rebate program.
Participation in the program is free and voluntary, according to the organization. Current participating communities are primarily concentrated along the mid-Hudson Valley and in the state’s urban centers, including Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany and New York City.
Smyrna Town Supervisor Mike Khoury, who chairs the Planning and Economic Development Committee, said its members received the CSC 10-point pledge from the county Planning Department less than 48 hours before reviewing it.
“We all want a clean, healthy environment — I get that, and this thing seems well-intentioned, however, I think the sticking point is that we don’t want to hand over our roles as county legislators and elected officials and policymakers to Albany,” Khoury said. “We’re losing our autonomy, our independence and our voice if we don’t look into this further.”
Khoury pointed out that the pledge bears no direct mention of natural gas usage — “the energy source that drives manufacturing” and accounts for one-third of the county’s economic activity.
“There’s no deadline to sign off on this,” he said. “I’d like to take the time to send this back to our committee.”
“When this was discussed in committee, there was only one vote against approving it as is,” countered Columbus Town Supervisor Tom Grace, arguing in favor of the resolution’s immediate approval. “Believing in the science is something we can do in Chenango County as well as everywhere else. I don’t see what’s going to change on the climate front in the next week or two before we meet.”
Preston Town Supervisor Pete Flanagan, also a member of the planning committee, said he voted “very reluctantly” in favor of the pledge. “I had to choke it down pretty hard because of all these ‘belief’ things,” he said. “Everybody talks about science and ‘we believe, we believe, we believe’ — well, some of us do and some of us don’t. The people that would have you follow science want to tell you that science is settled. Science is never settled. They want us to check the boxes. They want us to bend the knee. This is like something out of the Catholic Catechism here.”
Flanagan at first said he wasn’t opposed to any of the pledge’s 10 goals before rescinding the comment.
“I don’t want to decrease energy use,” he said, referring to the pledge’s third element. “I want to decrease pollution, and I think as a country, we are able to do that ... I’m all for clean renewable energy, but many of these things are quite nebulous. My fear is that government is the only entity with the power to really screw things up, and they’ve done it before.”
Grace and Robert M. Jeffrey, who represents Wards 4, 5, and 6 of the city of Norwich, voted against sending the resolution back to the planning committee.
In other news, the board approved via consent agenda the appointment of Guilford resident Henry J. Drexler to the position of part-time county historian at an annual salary of $9,600 and the creation of a part-time deputy county historian position with an annual salary of $6,400, which has yet to be filled.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
