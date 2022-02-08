Seven Chenango County residents recently attended a leadership forum near Washington, D.C., hosted by the Community Anti-Drug Coalition.
Preston Town Supervisor and Government Representative of the Chenango County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Zachary Meseck, Executive Director of Chenango Health Network Kimberly Lorraine, Tobacco Free Chenango Coordinator Brad Morrison, Coordinator of Drug Free Communities Kyli Anderson, Community Health Worker Tiffani Gager and The Pulse representatives Addison Jackson and Lara Tefft, who are students at Norwich High School, traveled to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland for the conference.
Meseck said he was invited to attend the conference by the CSAPC and he will present what he learned at the next Chenango County Board of Supervisors meeting.
He said the conference was a collaboration between the private sector and government and more than 2,000 people attended. Congress members and senators spoke as did parents of children who have died of opioid overdoses.
"Every five minutes someone dies from an overdose in the United States," he said. "Last year we broke a milestone of 100,000 overdose deaths."
He said there were two overdoses in Norwich on Friday and Saturday. He relayed a story of a mom from South Carolina whose son went to a party and took a pill that was laced with fentanyl. Her son and several others died of overdoses. "These pills are in our communities," he said. "No community is safe. We need to talk to our teenagers about these dangers."
In addition to guest speakers, everyone was able to take courses that will help them bring the message back to the communities they serve, he said. He said he took a course about using social media to combat drug use.
Morrison said he attended six courses ranging from how to build a network of support for LGBTQ youth, how to use digital media to educate communities, gateways to opportunities youth employment and how to partner with schools to get information to students.
"One of my biggest takeaways was information I can use for educating youth," Morrison said.
He said the two teenagers who went were part of NHS's Reality Check and Pulse group. He said there are Reality Check chapters in the Sherburne-Earlville Middle School, Afton Middle School and Oxford High School.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.