Chenango County officials said Tuesday that reviews have shown 10 more county residents died from COVID-19 than was previously thought.
"Since yesterday’s report our team has confirmed 10 additional Chenango resident deaths attributed to COVID-19," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Please understand that this total represents a culmination of weeks of record requests and reviews and not an acute loss of life."
Even with the deaths spread over the last month, "this loss of life further adds to the heavy toll the pandemic has taken on our communities. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go our to the families and friends of those we’ve lost," the release said.
County officials reported five new cases Tuesday. According to the media release, there were 64 active cases, with eight people hospitalized and 223 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,439 confirmed cases and 63 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 18 new cases Tuesday. It's total of 3,183 was up by 27 from the total listed in its Feb. 28 report.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 138 active cases Tuesday, with eight people hospitalized.
The daily positivity rate was 2.3% and the seven-day average was 1.9%.
The county has had 52 COVID-19 deaths.
There were seven new confirmed cases Tuesday in Delaware County, bringing the total of 1,541 cases since the pandemic began.
Of those cases, 91 are active, with 11 people hospitalized. there are 354 people in quarantine.
The county has reported 42 deaths since last March.
Schoharie County reported five new cases Tuesday and has now recorded 1,215 total cases, according to the state CIOVID-19 Tracker website. The county has had 12 COVID-19 deaths.
Statewide. Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 5,369 people hospitalized Tuesday, with 1,076 patients in intensive care units and 747 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 4.53%. There were 82 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday, according to a media release from Cuomo's office.
"New Yorkers have shown grit, determination and dedication over the past year and while progress has been made and there are vaccines going in arms every day, we need to remain steadfast in defeating this beast," Cuomo said in the release. "Vigilance is crucial as we continue this battle and now is not the time to settle into complacency. There are precautions and guidelines in place that we know work — wearing masks, socially distancing and hand washing. As we continue to vaccinate New Yorkers, we must continue these practices until we reach critical mass with the vaccine. New Yorkers have seen dark days, but we know there is a light at the end of the tunnel and every day we are closer to seeing the completion of our goals."
