Chenango County announced Monday the death of a seventh county resident due to complications of a COVID-19 infection.
“Our hearts and sympathies go out to family and friends of the decedent,” county health department representatives said in a media release.
Isaiah Sutton, director of environmental health and code enforcement for the Chenango County Health Department, said the death was “a community death, not in a facility,” adding that the patient was never hospitalized. No further details were provided.
Four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the weekend, bringing the countywide total to 182, according to the release. Of those, 159 have recovered and none are hospitalized. To date, 125 individuals remain in quarantine. The county has conducted 14,338 tests.
Otsego County reported three new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the countywide total to 92. Of those, 78 have recovered, nine are active, two are hospitalized and five are deceased, according to a media release. The county tested 125 individuals Sunday.
Delaware County announced one new COVID-19 case Monday, bringing the countywide case total to 87. Of those, 77 have recovered, four are isolating at home, six are deceased and none are hospitalized, according to a media release. Eleven individuals remain under mandatory quarantine and 20 under precautionary quarantine.
The county has conducted 8,929 tests on 4,519 individuals to date, 4,390 of which have yielded negative results and 16 of which have results pending.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 update since July 13, when 64 total cases were announced.
