The death toll from COVID-19 reached a grim milestone in Chenango County on Thursday, and Otsego County is closing in on the same mark.
"Yesterday afternoon our team confirmed the 100th COVID-19 attributed death in Chenango County," a media release from Chenango County Public Heath said. "This milestone stands as a stark reminder of the severe risk this virus still poses and a affirms our call for everyone to continue with proven prevention strategies. Our condolences go out the bereaved."
There were 578 active cases in the county, according to Friday's report. There were four people hospitalized and 840 under active quarantine.
The Otsego County Department of Health reported one new death on its website Friday. The county has now lost 99 people to the disease.
The department reported 124 new cases Friday, with eight people hospitalized. The county no longer reports its number of active cases.
Otsego's seven-day average of positive tests was 17.2% at the time of the report.
Delaware County reported three COVID-19 deaths in the past week.
According to the weekly report from Delaware County Public Health, there have now been four deaths in 2022, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 89.
Delaware reported 650 new cases during the past week. The report said there were 479 active cases and seven people hospitalized.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported there were 49,027 positive tests Thursday, down from the surge-high 90,132 recorded on Jan. 7. The percent of positivity was 16.3%, down from surge-high 23.17% recorded on Jan. 2.
Hochul's report said 12,207 New Yorkers were hospitalized Thursday, down by 245 from the day before.
There were 177 COVID-19 deaths statewide Thursday.
"We are appearing to turn the corner on the winter surge," Hochul said in a media release. "This is no time to spike the football, we still need to remain vigilant. So let's continue to use the tools we know will help stop the spread and keep ourselves safe: get the vaccine, get the booster, wear a mask, and stay home if you're feeling sick. Let's continue to do the right thing and we will get through this together."
