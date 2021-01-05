Chenango County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there are 188 active cases in the county, with 10 people hospitalized and 497 under quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,326 confirmed cases and 18 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 14 new cases Tuesday. According to a media release from the county Health Department, there are 126 active cases in the county, with 19 people hospitalized. Quarantine numbers were not included in the report on the county's online COVID-19 Dashboard.
The county has recorded 2,001 confirmed cases and 17 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported 14 new cases Tuesday. The county now has 128 active cases, with three people hospitalized and 216 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 778 confirmed cases and 15 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported 10 new cases Tuesday, according the state COVID-19 Tracker website. The county has had 638 confirmed cases and five deaths since tracking began.
