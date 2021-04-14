Chenango County officials said Wednesday another county resident has died from COVID-19.
"Since our last report, our office has confirmed the 69th Chenango County resident death attributed to COVID-19," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased."
The county reported 114 active cases, with eight people hospitalized and 352 people in active quarantine. The county has recorded 3,018 confirmed cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.