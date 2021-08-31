The COVID-19 death toll in Chenango County has reached 82.
The county's Health Department announced its latest death in a Tuesday media release.
"Yesterday afternoon our team confirmed the 82nd COVID-19 attributed fatality in Chenango County," the release said. "Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the deceased."
The department reported 92 active cases, including 24 among vaccinated people. There were five people hospitalized and 189 under active quarantine.
Officials reported 42 first doses and 13 second doses of vaccine were given to Chenango County residents last week.
The release said 55.5 % of the total county population has had at least one dose of vaccine and that 66.6 % of the population, 18 years and older, has had one dose.
There were 26,370 people with one dose and 24,565 with a completed dose series, the release said.
Those numbers are lower than the statewide numbers, where 67% of the population has had at least one dose and 79.4 % of the 18-and-olders population has had at least one dose of vaccine, according to the national Centers for Disease Control.
