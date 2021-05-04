Chenango County officials confirmed the county's 74th COVID-19 death in a Tuesday morning media release.
"This morning we are sadly confirming Chenango County’s 74th COVID-19 attributed death," the release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Each passing emphasizes the true danger this disease presents. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the those who lost a loved one."
There have now been 197 COVID-19 deaths reported in the four-county region.
