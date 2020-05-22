The Chenango County Health Department reported Friday that a fifth county resident has died from the COVID-19 virus.
"Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the victim,." a media release said.
There have now been 15 COVID-19 deaths in the four-county region.
"We cannot stress enough how important it is for all of us to stay vigilant in our efforts to protect each other, even as many disease indicators improve," the media release said. "We must continue to take the steps necessary to stop the spread on this disease."
