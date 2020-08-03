Area counties reported several new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Chenango County had five new cases between the time officials reported Friday and the time of their Monday report.
The county, which has had seven deaths from the disease, has now had 211 confirmed cases. There is one person hospitalized, according to a media release, while 172 are under active quarantine. There have been 188 people who recovered from the disease.
Officials said Monday that 16,958 COVID-19 tests had been performed in the county.
Otsego County reported a new case Sunday and another Monday, bringing the total of confirmed cases since testing began to 107.
There are 11 active cases in the county, according to a media release. Three people are being treated in hospitals. Five people have died of the disease and 91 have recovered.
The Otsego County Department of Health will hold a COVID testing event from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 6, at the town of Worcester Municipal Building at 19 Katie Lane in Worcester. According to a media release, the testing site for people who are not sick but want to be tested. The test performed will be a nasal pharyngeal swab.
It will be a drive-up testing site. People will be required to remain in their vehicles and wear masks when pulling up to the testing tent. The testing event is for Otsego County residents only. Those who wish to be tested should call 607-547-4279 to pre-register for the clinic. Anyone sick with COVID symptoms should not attend the clinic. Instead, call 607-547-5555 to be screened by a medical provider.
Delaware County reported one new case Sunday and none Monday.
The county has now recorded 96 positive results. Of those cases, 86 have recovered, six have died and four are isolating at home. There are 19 people under mandatory quarantine.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported hospitalizations had dropped to 536, a new low since March 17. Intubations dropped to 62 — also a new low since mid-March — and 1.05% of Sunday's COVID-19 tests were positive across the state.
There were three COVID-19 deaths reported in the state Sunday and no deaths reported in New York City for the second straight day.
