Chenango County reports higher COVID detection
Chenango County health officials are warning of increasing levels of COVID-19.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, the county’s weekly wastewater surveillance data report showed an increase in COVID virus levels over the past two weeks. The current detection level has changed Chenango’s risk level to “substantial” or “high,” the release said.
The last sample was taken Aug. 31. “We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 trend carefully,” the release said.
The CDC Risk tracker (updated on Sept. 5) also shows that Chenango County is at the high risk level.
Information from the CDC, including the local data tracker information used to determine risk level can be found at https://tinyurl.com/59a8j78h.
