The Chenango County Health Department reported Wednesday that a ninth county resident has died from COVID-19.
"This week has proven to be one of the darker weeks of the pandemic," a news release said. "Today we are reporting Chenango County's ninth resident death, the second this week. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family."
There are 29 active cases in the county, the release said, with seven people hospitalized and 218 under quarantine. There have been 430 confirmed cases since tracking began.
Otsego County reported a large increase, with 14 new cases reported Wednesday. Two are college students and there is a cluster of 10 cases related to a residential group home in Oneonta, according to a media release.
There are 47 active cases in the county, but no hospitalizations, the release said. There have been 1,039 confirmed cases and eight deaths in the county since tracking began.
Cases continue to trickle in at Hartwick College, where one new case was reported Wednesday. According to a media release, there are 26 active cases on campus. There have been 57 cases recorded since Aug. 1.
SUNY Oneonta reported one new case Wednesday on its online "dashboard." There have been 747 cases among students and one in a staff member since the fall semester began.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday the statewide positivity rate is 1.59%. Fourteen COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday in the state.
"The surge in cases around the country and the globe is a stark reminder that this pandemic is far from over, and while we are doing a good job keeping our positivity rate comparatively low, the numbers in Western New York are a caution flag," Cuomo said. "We're staying on top of this situation by continuing our aggressive micro-cluster strategy, expanding testing capacity and enforcing compliance of the public health law. But New Yorkers must continue to practice the basic daily behaviors that make such a difference in our ability to slow the spread. Be vigilant, wear a mask, stay socially distanced and wash your hands. We can beat this virus but only if we work together and stay New York Tough."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.