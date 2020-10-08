Chenango County reported two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing its total since tracking began to 265.
According to a media release, there are 11 active cases in the county, with one person in a hospital and 115 under active quarantine.
Delaware County reported no new cases Thursday. There are six active cases in the county, with no one hospitalized. There are 101 people under quarantine.
There have been 129 cases in the county since tracking began.
Hartwick College reported no new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. There is one active case on campus, according to a media release. The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 remains at 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.