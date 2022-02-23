Chenango County has reported seven more deaths from COVID-19.
A Wednesday media release from Chenango County Public Health said the deaths were confirmed this week and happened between Jan. 13 and Feb. 10. "Our hearts are heavy for all of the families and friends affected," the release said. The recent deaths bring the county's total to 109.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul reported there were 39 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday.
The daily statewide positivity rate was less than 2%, a media release from Hochul's office said, and has been less than 2.5% for five consecutive days.
