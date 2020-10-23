Chenango County officials are warning patrons of Green Community Fitness Center they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to a media release, the county’s contact tracing team on Friday interviewed a person who tested positive COVID-19 case. During the interview, the person reported having visited the fitness center at 7 South Canal Street in Greene on a daily basis during their infectious period.
Anyone who frequented the establishment from Oct. 11 to 14 should closely monitor themselves for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, the release said. Those who exhibit any symptoms should immediately begin self-quarantine and contact their medical provider.
The county reported 10 new cases on Friday. There are 47 active cases in the county, according to a media release, and two people hospitalized. There are 230 people under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 347 positive cases since the pandemic began.
Chenango’s outbreak has reached into Delaware County, as well, with an employee of a Delhi restaurant — a Chenango County resident — testing positive.
Information shared on Facebook pages for both The Shire Pub and Delaware County Public Health said the person employed by The Shire Pub tested positive for COVID-19. “Chenango County Public Health has conducted a contact investigation and identified close contacts to be quarantined,” it said. Those who were at the restaurant from Oct. 14 to 17 are advised to self-monitor and, if they become symptomatic, to call Delaware County Public Health.
According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed through the end of the month while “deep cleaning” is performed.
Otsego County reported four new cases Friday, three Hartwick College students and one county resident.
There are 25 active cases in the county and two people hospitalized, according to information from the Otsego County Health Department. There have been 956 confirmed cases since tracking began.
Hartwick College reported two new cases of COVID-19 Friday. There are three active cases on campus, according to a media release. The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 24.
Because different agencies report at different times of day, reported numbers may vary.
Delaware County reported four new positive cases Friday, brining its total since the pandemic began to 153. There are 16 active cases and three people are hospitalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.