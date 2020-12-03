Chenango County officials have reported the county's 11th COVID-19 death.
"We are saddened to report the 11th COVID-19 death in Chenango County," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said Thursday. "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased."
The county reported three new COVID-19 cases Thursday. There are 51 active cases, with four people hospitalized and 268 under quarantine.
There have been 652 confirmed cases in the county since the pandemic began.
