Chenango County has seen 39 new positive tests for coronavirus during a four-day stretch over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health COVID Tracker.
The county saw three new cases Thursday, Oct. 15, followed by 10 new cases Friday, another nine on Saturday and 17 on Sunday.
A total of 330 Chenango residents have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began earlier this year. Six have died.
"We are still working our contact tracing process but we have not identified a super-spreader event," said Isaiah Sutton, director of environmental health for Chenango County. "We have seen a few households where everyone tested positive, smaller private gatherings where exposures occurred and a number of the new cases that reported out-of-county travel that may have contributed to their exposure.
"We urge residents to follow guidelines and best practices," he added. "In this moment, it is those practices that will reverse our recent trends."
Statewide, there were 998 new positive COVID tests reported Sunday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a media conference Monday warned of increased transmission as colder fall weather arrives and New Yorkers spend more time indoors.
Cuomo also warned of the challenges that await in distributing a potential COVID vaccine that hasn't yet been developed.
"When we have the vaccine, that's only the beginning of the end," Cuomo said. "It's going to be, do you have the capacity to administer it quickly, fairly, efficiently and safely? This is going to be one of the operational challenges of all time. I believe this is going to be the hardest operational challenge that we've faced since COVID began because the only second runner-up for operational challenges was testing. ... Administering a vaccine is going to make testing look simple."
