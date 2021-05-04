Chenango County officials confirmed the county's 74th COVID-19 death in a Tuesday morning media release.
"This morning we are sadly confirming Chenango County’s 74th COVID-19 attributed death," the release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Each passing emphasizes the true danger this disease presents. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the those who lost a loved one."
There have now been 197 COVID-19 deaths reported in the four-county region.
Chenango also reported 11 new cases Tuesday. According to the media release, there were 96 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 424 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 3,309 confirmed cases since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Otsego County reported eight new cases Tuesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 68 active cases and seven people hospitalized.
The daily positivity rate was 3.9%, up from the seven-day average of 2.4%.
The county has recorded 4,368 cases and 60 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Delaware County reported four new cases Tuesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 51 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 99 people under mandatory quarantine.
There have been 2,314 cases and 47 COVID-19 deaths recorded in the county since tracking of the disease began.
Schoharie County reported one new case Tuesday. The county has had 1,616 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday the seven-day average positivity rate was 1.76%, the lowest since Nov. 5. The daily rate was 2.25%.
There were 2,573 people hospitalized, down 611 over the last week. There were 625 patients in intensive care units and 381 intubated.
There were 39 COVID-19 deaths in the state Monday.
"New Yorkers have embodied the spirit of New York Tough, and it shows in our numbers more and more every day," Cuomo said in a media release. "It is easier than ever to receive the vaccine and as the rate of vaccinations increases and the rate of infection decreases we are able to accelerate the reopening.
"I encourage New Yorkers to continue doing the things we know stop COVID in its tracks: wear a mask, practice social distancing and, most importantly, get vaccinated," he said. "I urge those who have yet to be vaccinated to do the right thing for themselves, their families and their communities and roll up your sleeve. We are all in this together."
