Cases of positive COVID-19 tests increased 50 percent in Chenango County from Monday, March 30, to Tuesday, March 31, according to a media release.
The county released the numbers Tuesday morning, showing its 14 confirmed positives Monday had grown to 21 a day later. In addition, in Chenango there are 119 people under precautionary quarantines and 144 under mandatory quarantine.
With testing for coronavirus still sparse, local counties are also cautioning residents the number of positive individuals are likely higher than the official numbers.
"If more tests were available, more individuals would be identified as positive," the Chenango County media release said. "This is why it is SO important to continue to take precautions and protect ourselves from the virus. Please remain vigilant. Follow the recommendations to protect yourself and others from COVID-19. This will help reduce the spread of the virus and keep yourself and our community healthy."
Delaware County also announced new confirmed positive tests Tuesday, bringing that county's total to 14 known positives, up from 12 a day earlier.
The Delaware County release said two individuals who tested positive have fully recovered and six more are recovering at home.
In addition, Delaware reported there are 35 people under mandatory quarantine and five people under precautionary quarantine. There have been 140 people tested and 16 with tests pending; 109 people have tested negative.
Otsego County reported Tuesday there are two new confirmed positive tests, bringing the number of individuals who have tested positive in Otsego to 16.
According to Otsego's media release: "Of those 16 cases, the age ranges from 20 to 75 years. There has been one death and one person has recovered and has been released from isolation. The remaining 14 cases remain on isolation. 37% of the reported cases have no known exposure and 63% have either an exposure to a positive case or have history of travel to (the New York City) area prior to onset of symptoms."
Schoharie County hadn't released a coronavirus update as of mid-afternoon Tuesday. Schoharie hasn't released an update since Friday, March 27, when the county said there are three confirmed cases in Schoharie.
New York's state website has different numbers for Schoharie County, listing six confirmed cases, as of Monday afternoon.
Otsego County Public Health Director Heidi Bond confirmed the county has taken steps to contact people who may have come in contact with Morris resident Brenda Utter, who was the first person in the region to die from the virus. Utter, 63, died Thursday, March 26.
"The county DOH (Department of Health) has investigated this case and contacts have been quarantined," Bond told The Daily Star on Tuesday.
The Otsego County Solid Waste Department issued a media release Tuesday asking county residents to limit trips to the transfer stations for waste disposal and recycling. The release asks residents to "limit visits unless absolutely necessary," and to not socialize with other patrons or staff, "unless absolutely necessary."
People who are taking trash to the transfer stations should have exact change, or, if possible, switch to curbside pickup via a local hauler.
For more information, call 607-547-4225.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.