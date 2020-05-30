COVID-19 cases in Chenango County jumped by four Saturday, May 30, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the county to 130. Chenango was the only local county to report new cases by 5 p.m. Saturday.
One resident is hospitalized, according to a media release from Chenango Department of health, five people are deceased and 92 have recovered.
Three individuals remain under precautionary quarantine and 107 are under mandatory quarantine, according to the release. To date, the county has conducted 3,391 tests.
The Delaware County total number of confirmed cases remained at 73 for the fourth day.
Six residents are isolating at home, five are hospitalized, four are deceased and 58 have recovered, according to a media release. Two people are under precautionary quarantine and 24 are under mandatory quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 2,471 tests on 1,999 individuals. Twenty tests have results pending and 1,883 produced negative results.
Otsego County did not release a COVID-19 case update since Wednesday, when 65 total cases were reported, with 57 recoveries and five people who have died.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since May 20, when the countywide total reached 47.
