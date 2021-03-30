Another Chenango County resident has died of COVID-19.
In its daily media release, the Chenango County Department of Health said, "Yesterday afternoon our office confirmed Chenango County’s 65th COVID-19 attributed death. Our condolences go out to the loved ones of the deceased."
Chenango has been the hardest-hit by COVID fatalities in the four-county region.
According to Tuesday's report, the county had 120 active cases, with eight people hospitalized and 393 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,784 confirmed cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
