Chenango County officials warned Wednesday, April 21, that COVID-19 cases continue to be a problem there.
Barbara Ryan, director of patient services at Chenango County Public Health, said in a media release: “Our community continues to battle coronavirus cases. At times there are 10-30 new coronavirus positive cases per day."
She said the department's nursing staff and other support staff are still working seven days a week doing contact tracing, while also hosting and planning vaccination clinics on Thursdays and Fridays.
"We have also been vaccinating many home-bound patients in the community. We now have a waiting list for those individuals," she said. "Homebound patients may call 607-337-1660 to be added to that wait list. It is very important to us to find those hard-to-reach groups to vaccinate.”
To underscore Ryan's message, the county reported 21 new cases Wednesday.
According to the media release, there were 109 active cases in the county, with 10 people hospitalized and 539 under active quarantine.
Chenango has recorded 3,125 confirmed cases and 72 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Otsego County reported 16 new cases Wednesday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were107 active cases and four people hospitalized.
The daily testing positivity rate was 3.0% positive and the seven-day average was 1.4%.
The county has recorded 4,253 cases and 59 deaths since tracking of the disease began.
Delaware County reported five new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 99 active cases, with 13 people hospitalized and 228 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has confirmed 2,249 cases and 47 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported six new cases Tuesday. The county has had 1,568 cases and 16 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 3,757 people hospitalized, with 817 patients in intensive care units and 505 intubated.
There were 53 COVID-19 deaths in the state Tuesday.
Cuomo said the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 2.14 percent, the lowest level since Nov. 5. The statewide seven-day average positivity rate dropped to 2.69 percent, the lowest since Nov. 11.
"New Yorkers are practicing safe behaviors to fight the COVID-19 pandemic every single day, and we're going to need their vigilance and fortitude as we continue to vaccinate residents as fast as we can," Cuomo said in a media release. "We're making it easier for New Yorkers to get vaccinated, expanding eligibility and opening new vaccination sites, but there's still some distance to travel before we get to the light at the end of the tunnel."
