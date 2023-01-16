Chenango County District Attorney Michael Ferrarese on Monday announced he is seeking re-election.
Ferrarese was elected to his first four-year term in the 2019 election after having served as a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office for more than a decade. He was unanimously endorsed for re-election by the Chenango County Republican Committee, according to a media release.
“I’m running for re-election as Chenango County District Attorney because nothing is more important to me than keeping the children and families of our communities safe,” Ferrarese, 52, said in the release. “I’ve spent my career prosecuting criminals and removing dangerous criminals from our streets, but there is much more work to be done.”
The release credited Ferrarese for leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and criminal justice reforms enacted by the state Legislature.
“I’m extremely proud at how our office tackled these considerable challenges to keep Chenango County safer,” Ferrarese said. “Whether it was handling cases virtually during the pandemic or contending with Albany’s so-called Bail Reform — which sometimes treats criminals better than their crime victims — my office has strived to do the right thing every time and ensure justice is done in Chenango County.”
Ferrarese is a member of the boards of directors for the District Attorneys Association of New York State and the National District Attorneys Association.
He has served on the boards of directors for the Chenango Foundation, Norwich YMCA, Chenango County Council on the Arts, and Hospice & Palliative Care of Chenango County, the release said.
Ferrarese joined the Chenango County District Attorney’s Office in 2010 and was promoted to First Assistant District Attorney in 2015. He served as Acting District Attorney in 2019 before being elected to a full four-year term. He lives in Oxford with his family.
