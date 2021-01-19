Three more area residents have died from COVID-19. Chenango and Delaware counties both reported deaths Tuesday.
"Sadly over the weekend our office confirmed two COVID related deaths," a media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our sympathies go out to the loved ones of those who have passed."
The county reported 182 active cases Tuesday, with 25 people hospitalized and 541 under active quarantine.
There have been 1,750 confirmed cases and 32 deaths in Chenango County since the pandemic began.
Delaware County also reported a death, its 22nd.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 22 new cases reported Tuesday. There are not 129 active cases in the county, the release said, with 16 people hospitalized and 231 under quarantine.
The county crossed the threshold of 1,000 cases Tuesday, reaching 1,020.
Otsego County reported 80 new cases Tuesday.
According to the county Department of Health website, there are 263 active cases in the county, with 21 people hospitalized.
There have been 2,453 confirmed cases and 23 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported eight new cases Tuesday, bringing its total to 897. There have been five COVID-19 deaths in the county.
