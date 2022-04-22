Chenango and Delaware counties recently received their first round of payments from opioid settlements that state Attorney General Letitia James has negotiated with pharmaceutical companies.
According to a media release from James’ office, the funds are part of the $1.5 billion James has secured so far for New York state as a result of settlements with the manufacturers and distributors of opioids. All 62 counties and the five largest cities in the state will begin receiving funds this week, which will be used for opioid treatment and prevention efforts. The Southern Tier will receive up to $26.7 million in total over the years as part of these settlements, the release said.
According to the media release, Chenango County received $308,067 and Delaware County received $327,684.
The first payments come from settlements with opioid distributors — AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and McKesson Corporation, the release said. Later this year, the Southern Tier will receive additional payments from the settlements with Endo Health Solutions, Janssen Pharmaceuticals and Allergan. In addition, counties will receive funds from the New York State Opioid Settlement Fund, which is managed by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.
In March 2019, the state sued opioid manufacturers Purdue Pharma and its affiliates, as well as members of the Sackler Family (owners of Purdue) and trusts they control; Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates (including its parent company Johnson & Johnson); Mallinckrodt LLC and its affiliates; Endo Health Solutions and its affiliates; and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates, and distributors McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation and Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc., which the state said were responsible for the opioid epidemic.
Since the lawsuit was filed, manufacturers and distributors have either settled out of court or have been found liable for violating New Yorkers’ rights by a jury. A media release listed victories against Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Endo, McKesson, Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and Johnson & Johnson. A total of $1.5 billion has been awarded to the state, while the amount Teva will pay has yet to be decided, the release said.
The cases against Mallinckrodt, Purdue Pharma and Rochester Drug Cooperative are now moving separately through U.S. Bankruptcy Court, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.