Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow late. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.