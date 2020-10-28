New cases of COVID-19 continue to gradually rise in the region.
Otsego County reported three new cases cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from the Public Health Department, there are 38 active cases in the county, but no hospitalizations for the disease. There have been 989 confirmed cases since tracking began.
Chenango County reported two new cases Wednesday.
According to information from the county Health Department, there are 45 active cases in the county and six people in hospitals. There are 263 people under active quarantine. The county has recorded 388 cases of COVID-19 since tracking began.
Delaware County reported two new cases Wednesday.
According to a media release from the Public Health Department, there are 19 active cases in the county, with four people in hospitals and 119 people under quarantine.
There have been 162 cases recorded in the county since the pandemic began.
Hartwick College reported three new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. According to a media release, there are 13 active cases on campus. The total number of cases detected on campus since Aug. 1 is 34.
SUNY Oneonta reported on its online COVID-19 “dashboard’ that two new cases were reported Tuesday. According to the website, there have been 724 cases among students and one among employees since the fall semester began.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.