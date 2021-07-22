The boards of directors for the Chenango United Way Inc. and the United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties Inc. unanimously approved the formal affiliation of the two agencies Thursday, July 23, with the intent to complete an application for merger in the first quarter of 2022.
The announcement culminates nearly a year of discussions and follows a recommendation by a joint task force with representation from both boards, officials said in a media release.
In a joint statement, CUW Board Chair Rebecca Graham and UWDO Board Chair Shelly Bartow said, “Bringing our two United Way organizations together will enable us to build a stronger and more collaborative network to more effectively address regional rural health and human service needs and mobilize more human and financial resources.”
The affiliated organization will continue to champion the unique identities and needs of each of the counties it serves with campaign dollars being raised and allocated in separate Chenango and Delaware/Otsego regions, the release said. “Keeping dollars local is what United Way is all about,” Graham said in the release. “Our donors need to know that we remain focused on continuing that tradition under the affiliation model.”
Bartow added, “This was a key concept in the collaboration by our joint task force that we believe will best serve individuals and families in our rural communities.”
The joint task force will continue to function throughout 2021 and 2022 to oversee strategic planning and the operational transitions of the affiliated organization, the release said.
The CUW and UWDO Boards also voted to approve continued leadership by Elizabeth Monaco, who was recruited as executive director for the Chenango United Way in 1999. A graduate of SUNY Oneonta with a bachelor’s degree in political science, Monaco earned her master’s degree in public administration and nonprofit management from Binghamton University.
“I am so excited about this new affiliation for Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties,” Monaco said in the release. “Coming together in this way will provide us with efficiencies that can be invested in programs to better serve people in need, the opportunity to boost fundraising revenue across the region, and the ability to strengthen community outcomes with enhanced accountability and transparency for our donors. There is so much untapped potential, and I can’t wait to get started.”
The affiliated organization will serve about 153,000 people across the three-county region and will continue to maintain a offices in Norwich and Oneonta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.