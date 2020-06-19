The 2020 Chenango County Fair has been postponed, according to the New York State Association of Agricultural Fairs.
This year’s fair, originally scheduled for August 11 through 16, would have been the county’s 173rd.
No decision has been made yet for the Otsego County Fair, scheduled for August 4 through 9, or the Delaware County Fair, scheduled for August 17 through 22, according to NYSAAF.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Chenango County. For the third consecutive day, the countywide total remains at 139.
Six individuals are deceased, 130 have recovered and none are currently hospitalized, according to a media release. Thirty-nine individuals remain in quarantine. To date, the county has conducted 8,235 tests.
Delaware County reported one new COVID-19 case Friday, bringing the countywide total to 81. Of those, one is hospitalized, two are isolating at home, five are deceased and 73 have recovered, according to a media release. Six individuals remain under mandatory quarantine and three under precautionary quarantine.
To date, the county has conducted 5,379 tests on 3,188 individuals, 3,061 of which have produced negative results and 24 of which have results pending.
Otsego County did not release a COVID-19 case update Friday. The countywide case total was 73 as of June 15.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since June 2, when 50 total cases were reported.
