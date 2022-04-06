Commerce Chenango announced it will hold a new festival in July.
The inaugural Chenango County Wine, Beer and Food Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich, a media release said. Presented by Chenango County Tourism, the festival will feature wineries, breweries, distilleries, food trucks, restaurants and crafters from Chenango County and beyond. While most of the vendors to date are from New York, the event is not exclusively for businesses within the state, the release said.
"With so many breweries, wineries and distilleries that have popped up over the last few years, we felt like it was imperative to find a way to showcase them," Kerri Green, president and CEO of Commerce Chenango, said in an email. "In addition, with the rise of the number of food truck and mobile food businesses, we felt that a 'marriage' of the two into a one-day festival was the perfect opportunity to highlight them and also shine a light on Chenango County."
Green said there are six wineries, breweries and distilleries operating in Chenango County and 1,200 in the state. In addition to the food and drinks, there will be a craft fair.
"We have had an overwhelming response from crafters and general vendors," Green said. "We are currently reviewing the inquiries from those who have submitted an interest form and will be sending out invitations to register by the end of the week."
She said Commerce Chenango "started talking about an event like this in 2020, hoping to host our first one in 2021." However, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed off the plans until this year.
Green said the fairgrounds is celebrating its 175th anniversary this year.
Ticket prices for the event are $15 for designated drivers, $28 for general admission, $40 for "tasters tickets" and $75 for VIP tickets. Depending on the ticket type, attendees will receive a variety of perks including a commemorative tasting glass, attendee gift bag, tickets for tastings, use of the concierge service and free parking, the release said. Attendees who opt for the limited VIP Access Event Passes will receive extra perks such as early entrance to the event, an exclusive gift bag and access to the VIP lounge, the release said. Ticket prices will rise after April 15, she said.
Organizers are currently seeking sponsors as well as vendors for the event, the release said. Information can be found on the festival website, www.chenangowbffest.com. Information will also be available on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram under Chenango County Wine, Beer and Food Festival.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
