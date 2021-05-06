Chenango County will have a countywide Republican Party primary election for the office of Chenango County Clerk.
In addition, according to the Chenango County Board of Elections, the following towns will also have Republican Party primaries: Columbus for supervisor, Guilford for town council, McDonough for clerk, town of Norwich for superintendent of highways, city of Norwich for Ward 4 alderman, and Smithville for superintendent of highways.
The last day to apply for registration and enrollment for the June 22 primary election is Friday, May 28. The public may register in person in person at the Board of Elections office at the Chenango County Office Building at 5 Court St. in Norwich, or by calling 607-337-1760 or 607-337-1761 to request a registration form. If you have moved within New York State your registration follows you, but you should update your address with this office.
Anyone physically disabled, or persons who will not be in Chenango County between the primary voting hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, is eligible to vote by applying for an absentee ballot. Because of COVID-19 pandemic exposure concerns, selecting temporary illness is a valid reason to request an absentee ballot. Voters may also use the New York State Board of Elections Electronic Absentee Portal by visiting www.absenteeballot.elections.ny.us.
The Board of Elections is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Voters must be registered in the political party holding the primary to be eligible to vote in that primary election. The party enrollment change deadline was February 14.
