The Chenango County Historical Society will host a special program on Oct. 9, with several activities planned in celebration of Path Through History weekend.
Beginning at 3:30 p.m., the “Alice’s Wonderlands: The Art of Alice Hudson” exhibit will be unveiled. The exhibit is a retrospective on the life of Alice Hudson, a local artist whose work is now among the permanent collections at the Mingei International Museum in San Diego, California, and the Museum of the City of New York. It will be the first comprehensive show encompassing "all of Hudson’s distinctive styles, including her inspirations and her influence as an arts educator, community member and innovator," presenters said.
Curated by CCHS Operations Manager Joseph Fryc, the exhibit explores the narrative of an artist who embraced using found objects and "upcycled" materials as mediums before that became common practice. As an educator both in and out of the classroom, Hudson encouraged "creativity and self-expression whenever the opportunity arose," according to the release.
“In collaboration with Alice’s daughter, Elizabeth Bronson, and Alice’s art agent, Sydney Waller, we have been given exclusive access to generate content for this unique, once-in-a-lifetime display,” Fryc said. “Alice told stories, created environments, made puppets, crafted sculptures, and infused her work with a sense of whimsy and wonder.”
Immediately after the exhibit opening, CCHS will hold a brief ceremony when the newest members of Chenango’s Heritage “Wall of Honor” will be revealed. A donation is made in honor of a recognized individual, and the honoree's name is then displayed on the Wall of Honor inside the main entrance of Ward School No. 2. Additional information on each honoree will be featured in an upcoming virtual experience.
Both the exhibit opening and Wall of Honor ceremony will be held inside Ward School No. 2 at 45 Rexford St. in Norwich. All visitors must follow standard contact-tracing, mask-wearing and social-distancing guidelines. For more information, visit www.ChenangoHistorical.org or call 607-334-9227, ext. 2.
