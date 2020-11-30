The Chenango County Historical Society will make its annual “Parade of Trees” a virtual event this year.
“The pandemic has caused many organizations to rethink their normal programming and discover new ways to still hold favorite community events," Joseph Fryc, operations manager, said in a media release. "We hope that through this virtual event we are rising to that challenge and retaining the community connection created through the Parade of Trees.”
The event is scheduled to take place from Dec. 6 through Jan. 6.
According to the release, CCHS last year turned the event into a “people’s choice” contest. Local charitable organizations decorated trees highlighting the culture, history and heritage of Chenango County. Visitors to CCHS then cast votes by making donations into the corresponding containers. The approach "generated renewed interest in a beloved holiday tradition, while simultaneously supporting CCHS and the White Store Church and Evergreen Cemetery — the organization behind the winning tree," the release said.
Similar to last year, members of the community will be able to vote for their favorite tree by making a donation. However, instead of container voting, virtual visitors will make donations to the corresponding organization’s “team page” as part of an online fundraising campaign. Whichever organization’s page accumulates the greatest total by the conclusion of the campaign will be deemed the winner. The winning tree campaign’s earnings will be split evenly between the organization and CCHS. Donations from all other tree pages will go to support the mission of CCHS.
Fryc said the change will allow the event to grow.
“In the past, we had to restrict the amount of participating organizations due to space constraints. However, with a switch to virtual, that limitation is gone, and we are able to open up the event to more organizations,” he said. “The sky really is the limit this year, and we hope that the parade can be more successful than ever with the support of our community.”
Charitable organizations in Chenango County that would like to participate in this year’s virtual event should visit www.chenangohistorical.org/events to register. Call 607-334-9927 or email Operations@ChenangoHistorical.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.