Chenango history center to join museum shopping holiday

The Chenango County Historical Society will participate in "Museum Store Sunday."
According to a CCHS media release, more than 1,650 museum stores representing all 50 states and 24 countries will offer shopping at cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday for the fifth consecutive year on Nov. 28. In celebration of the annual initiative, the Museum Shop at the CCHS will have special hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“We’re thrilled to celebrate Museum Store Sunday by offering merchandise for the whole family while encouraging our communities to shop local,” said Joseph Fryc, operations manager. “Museum Store Sunday provides patrons with opportunities to purchase unique merchandise while supporting our museum, which is still recovering from challenges related to the on-going public health crisis.”
The CCHS Museum Shop offers a variety of gifts for the holiday season with all purchases supporting the organization’s mission. During Museum Store Sunday, according to the release, guests from Norwich’s Chenango Valley Home will also be available for a book-signing of their new publication, “Celebrating 125 Years of Our History.”
Offerings available at the museum shop include collectible Currier & Ives calendars from 1949, 1977, and 1983 — years which have the same calendar as 2022. Other specialized merchandise includes Norwich Pharmacal Company cancelled stock certificates, city of Norwich centennial banners, wooden replicas of iconic New Berlin locales, hand-painted crocks and table-top amusements, the release said.
Online shopping is available all year at www.ChenangoHistorical.org/shop, Many of the CCHS publications available in-store, plus a variety of exclusive branded apparel, totes and postcards are available on the site.
