The phased opening of businesses closed by the COVID-19 pandemic in upstate New York began Friday.
In Chenango County, officials cautioned residents that the opening will be gradual
"This does not mean that all businesses will immediately be open. We now begin a new chapter in our fight against coronavirus," a news release said.
Chenango County, along with Delaware County, is part of the Southern Tier Region. Otsego and Schoharie counties are part of the Mohawk Valley region, which has also met the criteria required to begin Phase 1 of the reopening plan.
"This is not an automatic opening of all businesses in the county and it does not mean that things will be opening up quickly," the Chenango County release said. "We have all worked together successfully to flatten the curve and to decrease the virus. We must continue to do our part as a community and individually to contain the spread of the virus if we are to progress forward with reopening plans."
Chenango County will report its numbers and measures each week to a central “control room” that represents our Southern Tier Region, the release said. "Reopening work and social life amid the coronavirus pandemic is not without risk," the release said. "Please continue to follow recommendations to wash your hands, wear cloth face masks and social distance at this time."
The number of cases in Chenango County was unchanged Friday, as the Health Department reported 112 total confirmed cases.
There were three people under precautionary quarantine and 38 under mandatory quarantines. The number of patients hospitalized was four, down from five a day earlier. Officials said 81 people have recovered from the disease. Four have died.
Health department officials said 1,754 tests had been performed on county residents.
In other local coronavirus-related news:
• Delaware County reported one new confirmed case on Friday, bringing its total of positive results to 64.
There have been 51 people discharged after recovering from the disease, there are three hospitalized and six isolating at home, Four people have died.
There were 12 people under mandatory quarantine on Friday. A total of 1282 tests had been conducted, with 1,182 negative results. There were 20 tests pending.
• Otsego County did not announce numbers on Friday. On Wednesday, the Health Department announced there had not been any new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the previous 14 days.
There have been 62 confirmed cases in the county, and only one active case, a person who was still in the hospital on Wednesday. There have been four deaths and 57 people recovered. There were three people in quarantine, and 273 have been released. There have been 1,914 negative tests reported.
• Schoharie County also did not announce numbers on Friday. As of Thursday, the total number of Schoharie County residents who have tested positive to 44, plus the case of a nonresident who works at SUNY Cobleskill.
According to a post on the county Department of Health page on Facebook, officials have notified all individuals who were in close contact and have an elevated risk of contracting COVID-19. Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Schoharie County, two are still in isolation, 41 have recovered and are off isolation, and one died. Eight people have required hospitalization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.